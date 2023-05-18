Binance Launches New Batch of BTC Cloud Mining Products

Binance has announced the launch of a new batch of Cloud Mining products for Bitcoin (BTC) mining. Users can now complete subscriptions to these Cloud Mining products, allowing them to purchase hashrates and start accumulating mining rewards within their Funding Wallets.

The subscription period started on 2023-05-18 02:00 (UTC) and follows a first-come, first-served basis format. The estimated mining start time for subscribers is set for 2023-05-25 04:00 (UTC).