Binance Introduces AST/USDT and SNT/USDT Trading Pairs for Enhanced Trading Options
Binance News Team
2023-05-18 04:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the addition of two new trading pairs to its platform: AST/USDT and SNT/USDT. Trading for these pairs will commence at 2023-05-19 08:00 (UTC), providing users with expanded trading options on the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
As part of this expansion, Binance Spot Grid will be enabled for both AST/USDT and SNT/USDT within 48 hours of the trading pairs' launch. The availability of the Binance Spot Grid for these trading pairs will grant users access to advanced trading tools, improving their overall trading experience on the platform.
