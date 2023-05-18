Hong Kong Monetary Authority Launches Pilot Programme for Digital Hong Kong Dollar (CBDC)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Launches Pilot Programme for Digital Hong Kong Dollar (CBDC)

Binance Team
2023-05-18 11:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has launched a pilot programme for the digital Hong Kong Dollar (e-HKD), potentially paving the way for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) implementation. The programme aims to examine use cases and implementation issues relating to e-HKD and will involve close collaboration with various stakeholders.
The HKMA plans to conduct a series of pilots in six distinct categories, including full-fledged payments, programmable payments, offline payments, tokenized deposits, Web3 transactions, and settlement of tokenized assets. Sixteen firms from the financial, payment, and technology sectors have been chosen to participate in the first round of pilots for 2023. The HKMA will use these pilots to refine its approach to a potential e-HKD implementation and enrich its perspective on the digital currency.
The e-HKD Pilot Programme is an essential part of Rail 2 under the HKMA’s three-rail approach to CBDC. The HKMA plans to create a CBDC Expert Group, consisting of leading academics from local universities, to collaborate on CBDC research with the government and industry. The group will provide valuable insights to support Hong Kong’s exploration of key policy and technical issues regarding CBDCs, including privacy protection, cybersecurity, and interoperability.
The HKMA will share the key learnings from the pilot programme with the public during Hong Kong FinTech Week in 2023. While the actual outcomes and results of the pilots may change, the HKMA aims to maximize readiness for the potential implementation of e-HKD.
Mr. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, sees the e-HKD Pilot Programme as a significant opportunity for the HKMA to collaborate with the industry and explore innovative use cases. The HKMA is grateful for the industry’s active involvement in the pilots and looks forward to the results.
View full text