Hong Kong Monetary Authority Launches Pilot Programme for Digital Hong Kong Dollar (CBDC)

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has launched a pilot programme for the digital Hong Kong Dollar (e-HKD), potentially paving the way for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) implementation. The programme aims to examine use cases and implementation issues relating to e-HKD and will involve close collaboration with various stakeholders.

The HKMA plans to conduct a series of pilots in six distinct categories, including full-fledged payments, programmable payments, offline payments, tokenized deposits, Web3 transactions, and settlement of tokenized assets. Sixteen firms from the financial, payment, and technology sectors have been chosen to participate in the first round of pilots for 2023. The HKMA will use these pilots to refine its approach to a potential e-HKD implementation and enrich its perspective on the digital currency.

The e-HKD Pilot Programme is an essential part of Rail 2 under the HKMA’s three-rail approach to CBDC. The HKMA plans to create a CBDC Expert Group, consisting of leading academics from local universities, to collaborate on CBDC research with the government and industry. The group will provide valuable insights to support Hong Kong’s exploration of key policy and technical issues regarding CBDCs, including privacy protection, cybersecurity, and interoperability.

The HKMA will share the key learnings from the pilot programme with the public during Hong Kong FinTech Week in 2023. While the actual outcomes and results of the pilots may change, the HKMA aims to maximize readiness for the potential implementation of e-HKD.