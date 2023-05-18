Exchange
Binance Gift Card is now available on G2A.COM

Binance Team
2023-05-18 10:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Gift Card and G2A.COM announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available on https://www.g2a.com/best-deals/binance-gift-cards .
This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto online with multiple payment methods, including prepaid cards, bank transfers, apple pay, credit/debit card and google play.
Users may purchase a Binance Gift Card from G2A.COM by registering a G2A account or providing an email address. Upon successful purchase, the gift card will be delivered instantly via email, which user may then redeem via Binance Gift Card page.
About G2A.COM
G2A.COM is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for digital products where 25+ million people have already made their purchases. They can choose from 75,000+ digital products – video games, DLCs, in-game items, gift cards and software - offered by sellers from around the world.
Please note: G2A.COM is an Independent reseller of Binance Gift Card. Accepted payment method varies per user’s region.
How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:
  • Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website
  • Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.
For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.
Thanks for your support!
Binance Team
2023-05-18
Trade on-the-go with Binance’s crypto trading app (iOS/Android)
Find us on
Telegram: https://t.me/binanceexchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/binance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/binance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/binance
Binance Feed disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. For more information, see our Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.
Risk warning: investment in crypto-assets is not regulated and may not be suitable for small-scale investors and the full amount invested may be lost. It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment which are explained in detail at this link.
Digital asset prices can be volatile. These fluctuations may affect the value of digital assets loaded onto a gift card, which may be lower or higher at the time of redemption than it was at the time of loading. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Not a financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.
View full text