Binance Gift Card is now available on G2A.COM

Binance Gift Card and G2A.COM announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available on https://www.g2a.com/best-deals/binance-gift-cards .

This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto online with multiple payment methods, including prepaid cards, bank transfers, apple pay, credit/debit card and google play.

Users may purchase a Binance Gift Card from G2A.COM by registering a G2A account or providing an email address. Upon successful purchase, the gift card will be delivered instantly via email, which user may then redeem via Binance Gift Card page .

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for digital products where 25+ million people have already made their purchases. They can choose from 75,000+ digital products – video games, DLCs, in-game items, gift cards and software - offered by sellers from around the world.

Please note: G2A.COM is an Independent reseller of Binance Gift Card. Accepted payment method varies per user’s region.

How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:

Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website

Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.

For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.

Thanks for your support!

Binance Team

2023-05-18

