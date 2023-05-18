U.S. Bitcoin Corp to Host 150K Crypto Mining Rigs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

U.S. Bitcoin Corp to Host 150K Crypto Mining Rigs

CoinDesk by Eliza Gkritsi
2023-05-18 09:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
U.S. Bitcoin Corp (USBTC) has signed multi-year agreements to host 150,000 bitcoin mining machines with major firms including Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), the firm told CoinDesk.
The deals showcase the apparent rebound in the mining industry, which is trying to rise after a rough 2022. Last year's crypto downturn led to a lot of major miners going bankrupt, including Compute North, which was originally running the three USBTC sites.
The three bitcoin mines are in Kearny, Nebraska, as well as Granbury and Upton County, Texas. Energy investment firm Generate Capital bought Compute North's stake in two of the sites, one in Nebraska and one in Texas, whereas the Upton County facility is owned and operated in a 50-50 joint venture with NextEra Energy (NEE).
Foundry, Sphere 3D (ANY), Decimal Group, and TeslaWatt are among USBTC's new hosting clients. Foundry is owned by CoinDesk's parent company, Digital Currency Group.
USBTC is in the middle of a merger with Canadian Hut 8 Mining (HUT), one of the biggest consolidation moves in the industry.
While USBTC has seen positive developments in its operations, as it also reached an agreement with the city of Niagara Falls to continue operating its bitcoin mine there, Hut 8 has been facing operational difficulties.
USBTC declined to comment on the estimated value of the hosting deals, citing merger disclosure rules.
View full text