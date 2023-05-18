Binance Market Update (2023-05-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,545 and $27,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,363, up by 1.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY , CTSI , and RNDR , up by 28%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: