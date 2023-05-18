copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-18)
Binance
2023-05-18 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,545 and $27,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,363, up by 1.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, CTSI, and RNDR, up by 28%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Do Kwon’s Bail Appealed By Montenegrin Prosecutors (Report)
- Tether Says It Will Buy Bitcoin for Stablecoin Reserves Using Realized Profits
- UK Lawmakers Propose Cryptocurrency Regulation As Gambling
- Bitcoin Whales Amassed $2.3 Billion Worth of BTC in 5 Weeks: Data
- Indian Authorities Asked to Restore Crypto Exchanges' Access to UPI
- Axie Infinity's Token Jumps 12% After Firm Lists Game on Apple App Store
- Valkyrie Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets Inspiration From TradFi Memes
Market movers:
- ETH: $1825.78 (+1.10%)
- BNB: $312.8 (+0.97%)
- XRP: $0.4456 (+0.45%)
- ADA: $0.3764 (+2.67%)
- DOGE: $0.07402 (+1.33%)
- SOL: $20.85 (+0.92%)
- MATIC: $0.8779 (+2.69%)
- LTC: $92.9 (+0.56%)
- DOT: $5.427 (+2.30%)
- TRX: $0.07063 (-0.07%)
Top gainers on Binance:
