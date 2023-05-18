Crypto Observers Decode Large Block Trade in Ether Options

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Observers Decode Large Block Trade in Ether Options

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-18 08:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On Tuesday, a large ether (ETH) trade involving call options expiring in June and September crossed the tape on Deribit, sparking discussions in the trading community about the nature of the flow.
Per data tracked by Amberdata, On Tuesday, a single entity booked a large block trade that involved the purchase of over 57,000 contracts of ether's June expiry call option at the $2,200 strike price and the sale of an equal amount of contracts of September expiry call at $2,200.
Singapore-based options trading giant QCP Capital was the market maker for the trade processed over the counter (OTC) and reported to Deribit. Block trades are large transactions negotiated outside of the open market to ensure minimum impact on prices and are considered a proxy for institutional activity.

A bet on volatility?

According to Luuk Strijers, chief commercial officer at Deribit, the bi-legged trade represents a "short call calendar spread" strategy designed to make money from a large ether price move away from the spread's strike price, i.e., $2,200.
"This week, a large ETH calendar spread of almost 60k contracts was traded OTC and reported to Deribit via our block trade tool. The investor most likely expects volatility to increase or the price of ETH to increase after the June expiry, which are the key reasons to trade calendars," Strijers said.
Expectations for price turbulence in ether, as measured by Deribit's ether volatility index, recently hit a record low. Volatility is said to be mean reverting. Thus, unusually low readings often have traders betting on mean reversion or setting strategies that benefit from renewed wild price swings.
A trader with a short call calendar spread is not without risks and could, in theory, suffer an unlimited loss if the underlying asset remains steady.

The alternative view

Per Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin, the block trade processed OTC does appear like a calendar spread at first but could be a "rollover" of a "covered call" strategy from June expiry to September expiry.
The covered call strategy involves selling a call option against a long position in the spot market, allowing coin holders to generate additional income. The strategy is taken when holders do not expect a significant price rally in the near term. A rollover means carrying forward the options position, in this case, a short call, from the near-term expiry to contracts with longer expiry.
The covered call trader instantly receives a premium or compensation for selling a call option and for being obligated to deliver shares to the call buyer at a set price on or before the option's expiry date. The trader retains the entire premium received if the underlying asset remains below the strike price at which the call is sold. The premium retained constitutes extra income on top of the spot market holding. If the underlying asset rallies, the entity is hedged since it has effectively locked in the sale price of the stock by selling a call option, but misses out on extended rallies.
Per Griffin, the market participant, an ETH holder, likely set up a covered call strategy sometime early this year by selling June expiry calls at $2,200. On Tuesday, the trader bought back the June expiry calls and sold September expiry calls, effectively rolling over or moving the covered call position to far-month expiry.
"It looks as though the entity sold a calendar spread, but actually, it rolled over a covered call," Ardern told CoinDesk. "After the trade, open interest in the June expiry $2,200 call decreased while open interest in September expiry increased, which means the trader rolled over the position from June to September."
Open interest refers to the number of open options positions at a particular strike price.
"Judging from the behavioral characteristics of this trader, he should be a whale holding coins, most likely a miner," Ardern added.
Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport, voiced a similar opinion, saying the strategy could generate double-digit returns in annualized terms.
"It could be a fund or someone naturally long," Thielen told CoinDesk. "I probably get 15% to 20% annualized by selling covered calls."
Note that selling or writing calls, whether as a standalone (naked) position or against coin holdings, represent a bearish view on volatility. Options are hedging instruments and demand for options depends on the degree of historical and expected price turbulence.
Selling volatility is fast becoming a preferred source of yield in the crypto market, according to QCP Capital.
"With the collapse of the borrowing and lending markets in crypto last year, selling volatility has become a robust source of yield. We’ve seen interest to sell covered calls or puts structurally to earn yields. In this approach, investors earn a yield on assets, but the option seller takes on the risk of the option getting exercised," QCP Capital told CoinDesk.
View full text