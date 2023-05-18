copy link
Philippine Telco Giant Partners BlockchainSpace for Web3 Creator Platform
Forkast by Jenny Ortiz
2023-05-18 07:41
Smart Communications, one of the largest telecommunications firms in the Philippines, is entering the blockchain space in Southeast Asia through a partnership with BlockchainSpace, a Singapore-based Web3 community enabler.
Fast facts
- In a press conference on Wednesday, Smart said that it launched a “Creator Circle” with BlockchainSpace, a program that aims to empower the creator economy, a budding market that connects creators to their fans and brands by enabling monetization of content, output, or skills.
- The program has more than 150 creator prelaunch sign-ups regionally, amounting to an aggregate following of more than 20 million across all social networks.
- “Filipinos have been at the forefront of utilizing Web3 since the peak of the pandemic. With millions already owning crypto wallets and participating in GameFi, the Philippines has consistently been one of the leaders of Web3 adoption in Southeast Asia,” said Peter Ing, chief executive officer of BlockchainSpace.
- The country placed second in blockchain analytics firms Chainalysis’ 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index.
- Smart Communications is one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications companies with over 65 million subscribers.
