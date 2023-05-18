copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-18)
2023-05-18 05:44
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 0.6% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,542 and $27,510 over the past 24 hours. As of 05:50 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,251 up by 0.97%.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Whales Amassed $2.3 Billion Worth of BTC in 5 Weeks: Data
- New Survey Says Bitcoin Is Safer Than the US Dollar — Watch the Market Report
- Tether Will Buy Bitcoin: Allocating 15% of Net Realized Operating Profits Regularly in BTC
- UK Lawmakers Propose Cryptocurrency Regulation As Gambling
- Binance CEO CZ Explores Collaborating with Stablecoin Issuers Globally
