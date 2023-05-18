Binance Australia Temporarily Halts AUD Services Amid Payment System Disruptions

Binance Australia announced the temporary suspension of Australian Dollar (AUD) services, following its local payment service provider discontinuing support for the platform. In a May 18th tweet, Binance Australia informed users of the suspension of AUD PayID deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer, citing the decision made by their third-party payment service provider as the cause.

In response to the situation, Binance expressed regret and assured users that efforts are in progress to find an alternative provider to resume AUD deposits and withdrawals. Despite the temporary disruption, Binance emphasized that users can continue trading cryptocurrencies using credit or debit cards. Moreover, the Binance P2P trading platform, catering to peer-to-peer transactions, will maintain normal operations.

As reassurance, Binance reminded users that their funds remain protected by the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). Serving as an insurance fund, SAFU provides protection to Binance users and their assets in unforeseen or extreme situations.