Binance to Burn Binance-pegged USDT and USDC Tokens on BNB Chain

Binance will execute a significant burn of Binance-pegged USDT and USDC tokens on the BNB Chain, followed by the release of the equivalent amount of tokens on their respective native networks.

In a recent announcement, Binance stated that it will burn a considerable quantity of Binance-pegged USDT and USDC tokens on the BNB Chain today. This action aims to maintain a level of balance and stability within the BNB Chain ecosystem.