Binance CEO CZ Explores Collaborating with Stablecoin Issuers Globally

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has discussed the company's interest in exploring the possibility of partnering with different stablecoin issuers worldwide.

During a recent CZ AMA session, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed the US regulatory environment and stablecoin issuance. CZ stated that Binance is exploring the possibility of collaborating with stablecoin issuers from different regions.

CZ also revealed that Binance has worked with numerous stablecoin issuers worldwide. These issuers include some that are backed by fiat currencies, while others are not, and some comprise algorithmic stablecoins. Multiple fiat-backed stablecoins are not even supported by the US dollar anymore and are keen on collaborating with stablecoin partners globally.