copy link
create picture
more
Binance CEO CZ Explores Collaborating with Stablecoin Issuers Globally
Binance News Team
2023-05-17 14:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has discussed the company's interest in exploring the possibility of partnering with different stablecoin issuers worldwide.
During a recent CZ AMA session, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed the US regulatory environment and stablecoin issuance. CZ stated that Binance is exploring the possibility of collaborating with stablecoin issuers from different regions.
CZ also revealed that Binance has worked with numerous stablecoin issuers worldwide. These issuers include some that are backed by fiat currencies, while others are not, and some comprise algorithmic stablecoins. Multiple fiat-backed stablecoins are not even supported by the US dollar anymore and are keen on collaborating with stablecoin partners globally.
Given the success of Binance's past collaborations with stablecoin issuers, CZ's intentions to partner with stablecoin issuers in different regions could open up new prospects for Binance and contribute to the stability, growth, and continued innovation of the global cryptocurrency industry.
View full text