Binance Conducts Training Program for Policing Cryptocurrency Crime in Ukraine

Binance, in collaboration with Ukraine's law enforcement agencies, recently conducted a training program in Kyiv to provide practical training sessions on multiple aspects of policing financial cybercrime related to cryptocurrency and digital assets. Experts and employees from various government departments, including the Cyber Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, were in attendance during the five-day workshops.

Topics covered included law enforcement investigations, asset management, anti-money laundering policies, and crime prevention initiatives. Binance's Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which was launched in 2022, has conducted more than 70 law enforcement workshops to support the fight against financial crime activities in the sphere of digital assets.

Kirill Khomyakov, General Manager of Binance in Ukraine and Central Europe, emphasized how Binance is committed to working with Ukraine's regulators and law enforcement agencies to safeguard their financial ecosystem from criminal activity.