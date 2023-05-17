Binance Margin to Delist JASMY/BTC and Three Isolated Margin Pairs

Binance Margin has announced that it will remove the JASMY/BTC cross margin pair, as well as the AMP/BTC, JASMY/BTC, and STMX/BTC isolated margin pairs, at 06:00 (UTC) on May 24, 2023. Users whose accounts include these pairs must note that Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for AMP/BTC, JASMY/BTC, and STMX/BTC at 06:00 (UTC) on May 18, 2023.

At 06:00 (UTC) on May 24, 2023, Binance Margin will close users' positions, perform automatic settlements and cancel any outstanding orders across all three isolated margin pairs. Following the completion of these actions, Binance Margin will delist the AMP/BTC, JASMY/BTC, and STMX/BTC isolated margin pairs. Additionally, at 06:00 (UTC) on May 24, 2023, Binance Margin will de-list the JASMY/BTC cross margin pair.