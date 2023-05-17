copy link
create picture
more
Binance to Support Terra Classic (LUNC) and Kava (KAVA) Network Upgrades
Binance News Team
2023-05-17 03:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Terra Classic (LUNC) and Kava (KAVA) network upgrades, facilitating a seamless experience for its users. The Terra Classic network upgrade will take place at block height 12,812,900, approximately on May 17, 2023, at 14:03 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for LUNC and USTC via the Terra Classic network will be suspended from around 13:30 (UTC) on the same day.
The Kava network upgrade is scheduled to occur at block height 4,832,500, approximately on May 17, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for KAVA will also be suspended from around 14:30 (UTC) on the same day.
Binance users holding LUNC, USTC, and KAVA in their accounts need not worry about technical requirements, as Binance will handle all aspects of the upgrade process. It should be noted that the trading of LUNC, USTC, and KAVA will remain unaffected during the network upgrade period, and the estimated timings provided are for reference only.
View full text