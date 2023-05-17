Binance to Support Terra Classic (LUNC) and Kava (KAVA) Network Upgrades

Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Terra Classic (LUNC) and Kava (KAVA) network upgrades, facilitating a seamless experience for its users. The Terra Classic network upgrade will take place at block height 12,812,900, approximately on May 17, 2023, at 14:03 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for LUNC and USTC via the Terra Classic network will be suspended from around 13:30 (UTC) on the same day.

The Kava network upgrade is scheduled to occur at block height 4,832,500, approximately on May 17, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for KAVA will also be suspended from around 14:30 (UTC) on the same day.