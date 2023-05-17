Ethereum Dips Below $1,800; Pepe Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also traded lower, dropping below the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 1.4% at $26,685 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,793 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS)

Price: $7.41 24-hour gain: 9.2%

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA)

Price: $0.5081 24-hour gain: 7.9%

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)

Price: $0.4485 24-hour gain: 6.2%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $1.96 24-hour gain: 5.7%

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)

Price: $0.5287 24-hour gain: 5.6%

Losers

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001544 24-hour drop: 7.3%

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)

Price: $0.9083 24-hour drop: 4.6%

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)

Price: $0.3009 24-hour drop: 4.5%

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $1.13 24-hour drop: 3.7%

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV)

Price: $33.67 24-hour drop: 3.2%

