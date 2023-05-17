Binance Market Update (2023-05-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,760 and $27,239 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,856, down by -1.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB , AXS , and GALA , up by 22%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: