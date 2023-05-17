Tesla Updates AI-trained Robot Army, Takes New Bots for a Walk

Tesla has released new footage showcasing its Tesla Bots, which now appear to be capable of walking steadily, picking up items and recognizing objects. The video was presented by Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company's shareholder meeting event.

The video showcases some notable upgrades made in the Tesla Bot project. This includes enhanced motor torque control, artificial intelligence (AI) training based on human-tracked movements and object manipulation capabilities. More importantly, the humanoid robots can now walk in a straight line without needing assistance from the Tesla staff.

In one demonstration, a Tesla Bot retrieved objects from one container and then placed them into another, showing a potential use case for robots doing human-like tasks. This action served as an example of how the bot's AI can be trained using human demonstrations.

The humanoid robots were first revealed at Tesla AI Day 2022 back in October. Back then, the robot could barely walk forward, with its insides showing. Another version that was more complete was also shown but needed assistance from the staff to stay standing.

Initial version of the AI robot demonstrated at Tesla AI Day 2022. Source: Tesla

Various internet users reacted to the new footage, with some congratulating the new milestone by Tesla and others threatening to beat the robot up if they see it in the streets.

The new robot demonstration came days after Musk announced that he is stepping down from his CEO position on Twitter. On May 11, Musk said that he will become Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer, saying that he will shift his focus on product, software and system operations.

Musk will be replaced by Linda Yaccarino as the next CEO at Twitter. On May 12, the billionaire announced that he is looking forward to working with Yaccarino to transform the platform into "X, the everything app."