XRP Rises 6% Following Latest SEC-Ripple Development, BTC Slips Below $27K (Market Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Rises 6% Following Latest SEC-Ripple Development, BTC Slips Below $27K (Market Watch)

CryptoPotato by Jordan Lyanchev
2023-05-17 08:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

After failing to continue upwards and getting stopped at $27,500, bitcoin has retraced once again and slipped below $27,000.

The altcoins are also slightly in the red today, with ETH close to breaking below $1,800 and BNB down to $310. XRP is the only exception with a notable price jump.

Bitcoin Down Below $27K

Last week’s volatility culminated with a price drop for bitcoin to a two-month low of $25,800 on Friday. That came just a few days after the asset had jumped above $28,000 after the US CPI numbers for April came out.

However, the weekend was a lot more positive as BTC had reclaimed some ground and stood around $27,000. It failed to make another move upwards due to the lower trading volumes, but this finally came on Monday.

This is when the asset spiked to over $27,600. As the bulls were preparing for another leg-up, though, the situation changed, and the cryptocurrency retraced by several hundred dollars.

Its inability to keep climbing resulted in another minor retracement in the past 24 hours that brought it down below $27,000 for the second time this week. As such, its market cap has slipped back down to $520 billion.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

XRP Defies Market Movements

Most alternative coins have mimicked BTC’s performance on a daily scale. Both ETH and BNB are down by around 1%, meaning that the former is just inches above $1,800, while the latter is back down to $310.

More daily declines are evident from Solana, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Chainlink from the larger-cap alts. In contrast, LTC and DOGE are slightly in the green.

Ripple’s native token has jumped the most from the top 50 following the latest positive development in the company’s legal battle against the SEC.

Overall, the total crypto market cap has seen around $10 billion gone in a day and is down to $1.120 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

The post XRP Rises 6% Following Latest SEC-Ripple Development, BTC Slips Below $27K (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text