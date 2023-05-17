Fleeing U.S. Crypto Firms ‘Welcome,’ French Regulator Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fleeing U.S. Crypto Firms ‘Welcome,’ French Regulator Says

CoinDesk by Jack Schickler
2023-05-17 07:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
PARIS, France – Crypto companies fleeing U.S. regulatory uncertainty have been offered a welcome in France, by officials boasting a regulatory framework that offers relative predictability.
The European Union member already boasts around 74 registered crypto companies – a number that could surge to 100 as a last round of firms seek to anticipate the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets rules that were formally signed off by ministers earlier Tuesday.
“In France, we are proud to be pioneers” with the crypto service asset provider regime, known as PSAN, that was legislated in 2019, Benoît de Juvigny, Secretary General of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), told reporters Tuesday.
“If American players want to benefit, in the very short term, from the French regime, and from the start of 2025 from European arrangements, clearly they are welcome,” he added. “We have good relations and discussions with our U.S. counterparts.”
The legal certainty now apparently achieved in France is only recently gained. In January, lawyers were warning that legislative amendments proposed by the national Senate – eventually watered down – could kill innovation.
There are also still some gray areas: French lawmakers are still pondering what kinds of crypto social media influencers should be able to promote. The EU is still deliberating on how to regulate financial services that have no central entity, and Juvigny said the AMF will produce a paper with some ideas in the coming weeks.
But essentially the legal framework is all but nailed down, contrasting sharply with the situation across the Atlantic. In recent weeks, players including Bittrex and Coinbase have quit the U.S., or threatened to, citing the uncertain regulatory environment caused by active regulatory enforcement, combined with no obvious prospect of a crypto law from Washington.

Not easy

France may be predictable and stable, but that’s not the same as being easy or straightforward.
Seventy-four companies, including Binance and Bitstamp, have already been awarded a registration demonstrating basic governance and money-laundering compliance. Firms can also take the further step of seeking a license, if they have enough capital, though no company has yet acquired one.
Under new transitional measures agreed earlier this year as a bridge to MiCA, companies applying as of July will undergo a “reinforced” registration, in which they have to prove they have resilient IT systems and a conflict of interest policy. MiCA itself, set to take effect in 2025, grants the right to serve the pan-European market, and extends wider to include services such as crypto investment, advice and portfolio management.
That web of four different coexisting regimes is complex, as de Juvigny himself concedes – but officials are keen to bat off complaints from the industry that some requirements are impossible to meet in practice, and procedures unduly lengthy.

Complaints

Contrary to some industry concerns, officials say it’s indeed possible for crypto firms to get commercially insured to AMF standards. “I’ve seen the contracts with my own eyes,” Stéphane Pontoizeau, a director at the AMF responsible for supervising market infrastructure and intermediaries, told reporters.
Those who do their homework by studying the AMF’s guidelines will find they can acquire a new status in just a few months, Pontoizeau said – adding that those who find it takes longer often didn’t get their house in order.
With dozens likely waiting in the wings to get registered, there could be around a hundred companies on the “start line” in France before MiCA kicks in, Pontoizeau said – though some, headquartered in other EU member states or serving only the French market, may not seek a full AMF license under the EU law.
And for some, France’s rigor may be the point – such as Circle, the stablecoin issuer which has applied for registration from the AMF, and said it also wants to seek a license.
Together with the ACPR, the arm of the French central bank responsible for vetting crypto companies’ money laundering compliance, “the AMF … have a strong reputation for being a major market regulator that is forward thinking but manages risk well,” Circle’s Vice President for Policy and Regulatory Strategy Teana Baker-Taylor told CoinDesk. “It's not a light touch jurisdiction.”
Quotations have been translated from French.
View full text