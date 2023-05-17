Crypto Retail Trading Should Be Regulated As Gambling: UK Lawmakers

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Retail Trading Should Be Regulated As Gambling: UK Lawmakers

Cointelegraph By Felix Ng
2023-05-17 03:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The trading of so-called “unbacked cryptoassets” such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) should be regulated as gambling rather than a financial service, a panel of British lawmakers said in a new report.
The United Kingdom is currently working on a crypto regulatory framework that would mix existing financial asset laws with new crypto-specific rules.
However, in a May 17 House of Commons Committee report, the U.K. Treasury Committee “strongly recommended” regulating retail crypto trading and investment activity as gambling, consistent with the principle of “same risk, same regulatory outcome.”
It argued the price volatility and lack of intrinsic value mean unbacked crypto assets will “inevitably pose significant risks to consumers.”
Treasury Committee Chair Harriett Baldwin described Bitcoin and Ether as accounting for two-thirds of the total market capitalization of crypto assets, both of which she claimed are “unbacked.”
“We are concerned that regulating retail trading and investment activity in unbacked cryptoassets as a financial service will create a ‘halo’ effect that leads consumers to believe that this activity is safer than it is, or protected when it is not.”
In the U.K., all gambling — whether online or land-based — is regulated by the Gambling Commission under the Gambling Act 2005. Its oversight includes businesses such as bingo halls, lotteries, betting shops, online betting companies and casinos, with the aim to prevent problem gambling and apply Anti-Money Laundering safeguards.
Graph used by the Committee as evidence of crypto’s volatility. Source: Yahoo Finance, U.K. Parliament
In its arguments, the lawmakers referred to written statements from Dr. Larisa Yarovaya, an associate professor from the University of Southhampton, who said crypto exchanges, online trading platforms and other crypto-asset businesses should be regulated with the same stringency as crypto speculation “can be addictive.”
In a small win for crypto, the committee said it also recognized the potential for some crypto assets and their underlying technology to bring benefits to financial services and markets — such as reducing the cost of cross-border payments and improving financial inclusion.
It said there should be an effective regulatory framework to support these developments in the U.K. while mitigating some of the risks associated with crypto assets.
Excerpt from the Fifteenth Report of Session 2022–23. Source: U.K. Parliament
“We therefore welcome the Government publishing proposals for how it plans to regulate crypto-assets used in financial services,” the Committee wrote.
Including Baldwin, who once served as the economic secretary to the Treasury, the committee consists of a total of 11 members of Parliament from the Labor and Conservative parties, as well as the Scottish National Party.
The committee said it had launched its inquiry into the crypto industry in July 2022 to explore the role of crypto-assets in the U.K.
Research conducted by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) — the nation’s tax authority — last year revealed 10% of U.K. citizens hold or have held crypto, with more than 55% having never sold any.
Chainalysis ranked the United Kingdom as 17th in its 2022 crypto adoption index.
View full text