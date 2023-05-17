Celsius Adds Nearly 429K StETH to Lido’s Lengthening Withdrawal Queue

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Adds Nearly 429K StETH to Lido’s Lengthening Withdrawal Queue

Cointelegraph By Martin Young
2023-05-17 03:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius is anxious to get its staked Ether (ETH) stash back from liquid staking platform Lido which enabled withdrawals this week.
Celsius initiated the process of withdrawing its Lido Staked ETH (stETH) from the protocol. According to transaction data it has requested the withdrawal of 428,840 stETH in batches of 1,000.
The stash is valued at approximately $784.7 million at current prices. The move follows a transaction of a similar amount of stETH on May 15 in preparation for withdrawal.
Once the withdrawal process is complete, Celsius will receive the equivalent in Ethereum and the stETH tokens will be burnt by Lido.
According to Dune Analytics, the cumulative amount of stETH in the withdrawal queue is 442,000 from 141 requests. It is valued at around $808 million though Celsius is responsible for the majority of it. The total amount already processed is 629 ETH, according to Dune.
Lido withdrawal requests between May 15 and 17. Source: Nansen.ai
On May 16, Lido stated it had enough ETH in its buffers to absorb the requests.
However, larger numbers of Ether withdrawal requests from Lido will have an impact on the network withdrawal queue — which is a dynamic process. Lido is the largest staking provider with a market share of almost 30% so Celsius could be in for a long wait to get its ETH back if requests increase.
Research analyst at 21Shares, Tom Wan, suggested that if unstaking requests exceeded 10% it could cause a larger number of validator exits. This would potentially lead to longer queues for withdrawals.
The capital may be used as part of Celsius restructuring efforts or to partly repay some of its $4.7 billion debts to creditors.
In late February, the crypto lender converted 22,962 wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) into Bitcoin (BTC) in a transaction valued at approximately $540 million at the time.
View full text