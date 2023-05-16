Bancor DAO Hit With Class-action Suit Over Impermanent Loss Protection Promises

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bancor DAO Hit With Class-action Suit Over Impermanent Loss Protection Promises

Cointelegraph By Derek Andersen
2023-05-16 21:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
A group of investors has filed a class-action suit against the Bancor decentralized autonomous organization (DAO); its operator, BProtocol Foundation; and its founders in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The plaintiffs claim, among other things, that Bancor deceived investors about its impermanent loss protection (ILP) mechanism for liquidity providers and was an unregistered security.
According to the suit, Bancor’s v2.1 investment product, introduced in October 2020 and the second to feature ILP, operated at a deficit that the defendants were aware of and tried to cover by launching a new product, v3, which promised “some of the most competitive returns anywhere […] without asking users to take on any risk.”
Impermanent loss occurs within the automated market maker model of decentralized finance when a liquidity provider deposits assets into a pool and one of the tokens involved loses value against another in the pool. It is called impermanent because trading conditions may restore the value of the token later. The loss is not realized unless the investor withdraws the token from the pool.
On June 19, 2022, Bancor experienced a spike in withdrawals, leading to a “pause” in ILP. Investors could still withdraw their assets, but they experienced the losses ILP was meant to prevent. This led to “losses approaching 50% of their LP [Liquidity Provider] Program investment,” amounting to tens of millions of dollars to U.S. retail investors, according to the suit.
In addition, the plaintiffs allege that the founders of the DAO retained control of it:
“Though Bancor is purportedly run by a decentralized autonomous organization (“Bancor DAO”), Defendants retain near-total control over Bancor, both directly (control over its capital, employees, and code) and indirectly (domination and manipulation of the Bancor DAO).”
They also claim that Bancor’s LP Program “is a binding investment contract and a security under U.S. law.” Moreover:
“Had Defendants complied with applicable registration and disclosure requirements, Plaintiffs and other class members would not have invested in the LP Program.”
The plaintiffs make six charges against the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Exchange Act of 1934, as well as breach of contract and unjust enrichment. They are demanding restitution, damages and interest.
View full text