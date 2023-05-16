Crypto Wallet Bitski Taps Hardware Wallet Ledger to Make Web3 More Secure

Web3 wallet Bitski is integrating support for hardware wallet Ledger to bring greater security features to its browser application.

Bitski will allow Ledger users to import their wallet credentials into Bitski utilizing their self-custodied keys. From there, Ledger users can connect their Bitski wallets to decentralized applications (dapps) and securely transfer funds in and out of their Ledger wallet.

Bitski will also integrate a transaction simulator to help users identify potential security risks before officially signing a transfer. The wallet will allow users to switch between Ethereum and Polygon networks, supporting users in purchasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on both networks.

Donnie Dinch, CEO and co-founder of Bitski, told CoinDesk that Ledger and Bitski hold the same values in prioritizing security as well as creating a user-friendly wallet experience.

“We’re excited to work with a leader in the hardware wallet space, one that is focused on user experience and beautiful design,” said Dinch. “Ledger users who store their most valuable NFTs and digital collectibles now have a beautiful, UX-focused home within the Bitski Wallet.”

Ian Rogers, chief experience officer at Ledger, said in a press release that partnering with Bitski is an important step toward accessibility and interoperability.

“With the combination of Bitski's user-friendly interface and our expertise in wallet encryption, we are dedicated to making crypto more accessible to all,” he said.

Ledger is one of the top producers of physical cryptocurrency wallets and has recently partnered with several brands and projects, including leading crypto exchange Coinbase, technology giant Samsung and Swiss watchmaker Hublot.

Beyond the Ledger partnership, Bitski has been on a mission to integrate security into its user experience. In February, the company rolled out a mobile wallet and browser-extension tool, similar to popular crypto wallet Metamask.