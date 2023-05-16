Binance Announces Removal of Select Trading Pairs Effective May 18, 2023

Binance has announced that it will remove and cease trading on three spot trading pairs at 03:00 (UTC) on May 18, 2023. The affected trading pairs include FTM/BRL, JASMY/EUR, and WRX/BTC.

Despite the removal of these specific trading pairs, users on the platform can still trade the aforementioned assets through other available trading pairs on Binance. Additionally, Binance will discontinue strategy trading services for the removed spot trading pairs at the same time, 03:00 (UTC) on May 18, 2023.