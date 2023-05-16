copy link
create picture
more
Binance Launches Tax Watch Blog Series with Focus on Q1 2023 Crypto Tax Developments in Europe and CIS
Binance News Team
2023-05-16 11:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the launch of a new blog series, Binance Tax Watch, designed to help cryptocurrency users stay current with global digital asset-related tax policies and requirements. The inaugural issue focuses on updates from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) during the first quarter of 2023.
The series offers insights into recent changes in crypto income taxation in European jurisdictions and various EU regulators' opinions on non-fungible token (NFT) taxation. By keeping users informed and up-to-date, Binance aims to promote compliance and support the broader growth of the Web3 industry.
In the first article, the series highlights new legislation, proposals, and consultations published throughout Europe from January to April 2023. Some key updates include:
- Italy: A 26% tax on gains realized on the disposal of crypto assets and new VAT rules for mining proceeds and utility token issuance.
Staying informed about tax laws applicable to cryptocurrency users is essential, as it not only benefits individuals directly but also contributes to the overall health and growth of the digital asset industry. Binance's Tax Watch blog series aims to help navigate the rapidly changing world of tax laws pertaining to digital assets, providing valuable insights and analysis for cryptocurrency users worldwide.
View full text