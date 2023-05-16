Binance Launches Tax Watch Blog Series with Focus on Q1 2023 Crypto Tax Developments in Europe and CIS

Binance has announced the launch of a new blog series, Binance Tax Watch, designed to help cryptocurrency users stay current with global digital asset-related tax policies and requirements. The inaugural issue focuses on updates from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) during the first quarter of 2023.

The series offers insights into recent changes in crypto income taxation in European jurisdictions and various EU regulators' opinions on non-fungible token (NFT) taxation. By keeping users informed and up-to-date, Binance aims to promote compliance and support the broader growth of the Web3 industry.

In the first article, the series highlights new legislation, proposals, and consultations published throughout Europe from January to April 2023. Some key updates include:

- Italy: A 26% tax on gains realized on the disposal of crypto assets and new VAT rules for mining proceeds and utility token issuance.