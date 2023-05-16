copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-16)
Binance
2023-05-16 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -1.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,852 and $27,664 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,189, down by -0.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DREP, PERL, and KEY, up by 60%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- EU’s Crypto Legal Framework Inches Towards Law With Finance Ministers’ Sign-Off
- U.S. Prosecutors Drop Extortion Charges Against Early Adviser to Ethereum Network
- Ethereum Staking Hits Record High With 8.6% Return; 3.4M ETH Deposited
- Bitcoin Addresses Holding 1 BTC or More Reach One Million: Glassnode
- Bitcoin Holds Above 200-Week Average As Dollar Index Rallies Most Since February
- US Strips Ethereum Dev Virgil Griffith of Export Privileges for 10 Years
- Scammers Are Exploiting PEPE Memecoin Hysteria: Report
- 26% of Family Offices Invest in Crypto: Goldman Sachs Survey
- G-7 Finance Ministers Discuss Crypto Regulation Ahead of Japan Summit Next Week
Market movers:
- ETH: $1819.86 (-0.45%)
- BNB: $311.8 (-1.02%)
- XRP: $0.423 (-1.24%)
- ADA: $0.3699 (-0.78%)
- DOGE: $0.07219 (-0.99%)
- SOL: $21.03 (-1.59%)
- MATIC: $0.8618 (-1.25%)
- LTC: $89.59 (+2.80%)
- TRX: $0.07055 (+0.36%)
- DOT: $5.299 (-2.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text