Binance Chief Business Officer Reveals Strong Focus on M&A and VC Deals
Binance News Team
2023-05-15 16:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Binance's Yibo Ling details the company's investment strategies and future plans.
According to an interview with Yibo Ling, Binance's Chief Business Officer, by TechCrunch, Binance is significantly prioritizing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and venture capital deals. Ling emphasized the company's interest in strategic investments and business development initiatives.
Binance's focus on M&A and VC deals indicates that Binance is actively seeking avenues for expansion and potential collaborations to enhance its position within the market.
