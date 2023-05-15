This Bitcoin Options Strategy Allows Early Bird Traders to Prepare for BTC’s Next Breakout

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

This Bitcoin Options Strategy Allows Early Bird Traders to Prepare for BTC’s Next Breakout

Cointelegraph By Marcel Pechman
2023-05-15 20:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin’s price (BTC) broke below its 55-day resistance at $27,000 on May 12, down 12.3% in 30 days. But, more importantly, it decoupled from the S&P 500 index, which is basically flat from 30 days ago, and 15% below its all-time high.
Bitcoin price in USD (right) vs. S&P 500 futures (left), 12-hour. Source: TradingView
As the chart indicates, for some reason, Bitcoin investors believe that the favorable macroeconomic trends for risk markets were overshadowed by the increasing risk perception of the cryptocurrency sector.

Financial crisis could fuel Bitcoin’s price increase

For starters, there’s the impending U.S. government debt ceiling crisis, which, according to U.S. Treasury President Janet Yellen, could cause an "economic and financial catastrophe." The increased risk of default should, in theory, be beneficial for scarce assets as investors seek shelter from a weaker U.S. dollar.
The $5.6 trillion commercial real estate market in the United States is subject to additional risks due to high interest rates and troubled regional banks. Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer Anne Walsh stated, "We’re likely going into a real estate recession, but not across the entire real estate market."
There is also positive news on the cryptocurrency regulatory front, as the industry gathers additional support against the regulatory efforts of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief on May 9, defending the Coinbase exchange and accusing the SEC of deliberately creating a precarious and uncertain landscape.
Further fueling investors’ hope is the Bitcoin halving expected for April–May 2024, when the miner’s incentive per block will be reduced from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. On-chain analysis revealed that addresses holding 1 BTC or more reached one million on May 13, according to the Glassnode analytics firm. In total, a whopping 190,000 "wholecoiners" have been added since February 2022.
Despite the recent Bitcoin price weakness, there are enough drivers and potential triggers to sustain a considerable bull run in the upcoming months. Professional traders are aware of the liquidation risks associated with futures contracts, so their preferred investment strategies include option instruments.

How to apply the risk reversal strategy in Bitcoin

Option trading presents opportunities for investors to profit from increased volatility or obtain protection from sharp price drops, and these complex investment strategies, involving more than one instrument, are known as "option structures.
Traders can use the "risk reversal" option strategy to hedge losses from unexpected price swings. The investor benefits from being long on the call options but pays for those by selling the put. Basically, this setup eliminates the risk of the stock trading sideways and comes with limited risk if the asset trades down.
Profit and loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder
The above trade focuses exclusively on June 30 options, but investors will find similar patterns using different maturities. Bitcoin was trading at $27,438 when the pricing took place.
First, the trader needs to buy protection from a downside move by buying 2.3 BTC puts (sell) $22,000 option contracts. Then, the trader will sell 2.0 BTC put (sell) $25,000 option contracts to net the returns above this level. Finally, the trader should buy 3.2 call (buy) $34,000 option contracts for positive price exposure.

Investors are protected down to $25,000

That option structure results in neither a gain nor a loss between $25,000 (down 9%) and $34,000 (up 24%). Thus, the investor is betting that Bitcoin's price on June 30 at 8:00 am UTC will be above that range while gaining access to unlimited profits and a maximum 0.275 BTC negative return.
If the Bitcoin price rallies toward $37,250 (up 36%), this investment results in a 0.275 BTC gain. Moreover, after a 42% rally to $39,000 within 45 days, net returns are 0.41 BTC. In essence, unlimited gains with a capped loss.
Even though there is no initial cost associated with this options structure, the exchange will require a 0.275 BTC margin deposit to cover the negative exposure.
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal or investment advice. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.
View full text