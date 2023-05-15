copy link
Binance Launches Rewards Hub, Combining Task and Reward Centers
Binance News Team
2023-05-15 06:30
As of May 15, 2023, Binance Rewards Hub is now accessible to all users, offering a centralized location for activities and voucher redemption.
Binance has launched a new Rewards Hub, merging the Task Center and Reward Center into one platform. The Rewards Hub will provide a centralized location where all Binance users can participate in various activities and redeem vouchers.
The Rewards Hub can be accessed through the [Profile] - [Dashboard] - [Rewards Hub] option. It will be regularly updated with new tasks, challenges, and activities. This provides users with more opportunities to earn rewards while making the platform more user-friendly.
