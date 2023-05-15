copy link
Binance Announces API Key System Upgrade on May 17, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-05-15 03:53
Binance has announced a scheduled system upgrade for its API Key System, set to take place on May 17, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC). The upgrade process is estimated to last for 10 minutes. During this time, existing API Keys will continue to function normally.
Affected services during the upgrade:
- Creation, modification of permissions, and deletion of API Keys will be temporarily suspended.
Please be aware:
- The system upgrade's duration is an estimate and may be subject to change.
- All impacted functions will resume as soon as the upgrade is completed, with no further announcement necessary.
