Binance Announces API Key System Upgrade on May 17, 2023

Binance has announced a scheduled system upgrade for its API Key System, set to take place on May 17, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC). The upgrade process is estimated to last for 10 minutes. During this time, existing API Keys will continue to function normally.

Affected services during the upgrade:

- Creation, modification of permissions, and deletion of API Keys will be temporarily suspended.

Please be aware:

- The system upgrade's duration is an estimate and may be subject to change.