Tether Boasts of Its Financial Stability After Strong Profits, Money Moved Out of Banks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Boasts of Its Financial Stability After Strong Profits, Money Moved Out of Banks

Cointelegraph By Derek Andersen
2023-05-15 18:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Stablecoin operator Tether Holdings pulled over $4.5 billion out of banks in the first quarter of 2023, causing a “substantial reduction” in counterparty risk, the company reported in a post touting its latest attestation by BDO Italia.
Tether’s (USDT) market capitalization grew from $66 billion to over $82 billion in the first quarter, while Tether shed over 90% of its bank deposits, bringing it down from $5.3 billion to $481 million. Tether said the remaining bank deposits are spread out among several banks, referring to its competitors that suffered losses after recent bank failures.
Simultaneously, Tether boosted its United States Treasury bills to a new high of over $53 billion, or 64% of its reserves. Combined with other assets, Tether’s USDT token is now backed by 85% cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits “that can be sold rapidly to process redemptions.” That includes over $7.5 billion in repo facilities. In addition:
“Decade-high yield rates drive revenues up, increasing Tethers surplus reserves, effectively overcollateralizing USDT.”
Tether revealed its holdings of gold and Bitcoin (BTC) in this quarter’s attestation for the first time in a show of its commitment to transparency, it said. It emphasized its financial attainment in the quarter compared with other companies, naming BlackRock, Netflix, Starbucks, Cash App and PayPal as companies whose profits it exceeded.
Tether has been striving for months to improve its financial indicators and has taken pains to highlight its successes. It announced in June that it would reduce the commercial paper in its reserves from $20 billion to $8.4 billion by the end of that month and to zero by the year’s end. It reached that goal successfully.
Tether, owned by Hong Kong-based iFinex, has fought negative suspicions and allegations about its finances. There were rumors that Tether had large investments in Chinese commercial paper when the massive China Evergrande Group experienced a financial crisis.
Tether was fined $18.5 million by the New York attorney general’s office in 2021 for misrepresenting the fiat backing for its reserves. The settlement also required greater financial transparency from the stablecoin issuer.
This month, John Reed Stark, the former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission internet enforcement office head, called Tether “a Mammoth House of Cards” in a voluminous “terrific and civil exchange of ideas” with Tether chief technical officer Paolo Ardoino on Twitter.
Stark pointed out that Tether promised to commission a full audit within “months, not years” in 2021, which still has not happened. An attestation, such as the one published this quarter, is typically more narrowly focused and does not provide an outside opinion on the company’s financial well-being.
View full text