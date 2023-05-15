Web3 Education Leaders Team Up to Roll Out Beginner NFT Platform HeyMint

Web3 education platform Curious Addys and non-fungible token (NFT) educator Zeneca are teaming up to roll out HeyMint, a beginner NFT platform meant to help creators build out their first collection.

With a goal of easing the minting process for creators and onboarding new entrants to Web3, HeyMint aims to be an accessible, equitable and low-cost creative tool. Creators can upload their artistic asset, choose their desired blockchain, create an allow list presale and enforce royalties. HeyMint currently supports Ethereum and three Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains – Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism.

Creators pay no fees to list their collections and collectors are charged $1 per mint.

Mai Akiyoshi, CEO of Curious Addys, told CoinDesk that creators need tools that welcome them into the Web3 space rather than alienate them through complicated processes.

“The biggest problem we saw is that creating smart contracts is really difficult and even NFT standards like ERC-721 or 1055 are really standardized,” said Akiyoshi. “We have a lot of experience in educating people in our community and we want to be able to bring in more people who are not familiar with NFTs.”

Curious Addys and Zeneca have already amassed $5 million from their own NFT collections and have worked with notable brands such as Universal Music Group and the World of Women NFT collection. Zeneca previously founded Zen Academy, an online course to help bring new NFT collectors into Web3.