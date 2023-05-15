Bitcoin Wholecoiners Reached ATH Above 1 Million Amid Bear Market

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Wholecoiners Reached ATH Above 1 Million Amid Bear Market

Cryptopotato - Mandy Williams
2023-05-15 17:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin has marked another significant milestone as the number of addresses holding at least one BTC hit an all-time high above one million.

According to data on Glassnode, the feat was recorded on May 13, indicating an increasing interest in the asset class despite the price volatility and bear market. At the time of writing, the total number of wholecoiner addresses was 1,000,527. This comes about 15 months after these wallets reached 800,000 in February 2022.

Bitcoin Adoption Despite Amid Bear Market

The most recent milestone can be attributed to the prolonged bear market, which has caused Bitcoin to plummet by over 65% in the past year. Notably, there was an increase in the number of wholecoiner addresses during the market crash in June and November, when several major crypto entities collapsed. This implies that investors leveraged the bearish trends to acquire more bitcoins.

It is worth mentioning that reaching the one million mark in wallet addresses holding at least one BTC does not necessarily imply that there are a million individuals or institutions with such amounts. Many crypto investors and institutions own multiple Bitcoin addresses, meaning the total number of holders may be less than one million.

Meanwhile, with wholecoiner addresses at an ATH, the number of non-zero Bitcoin addresses has grown by more than 15% within the last 15 months. At the time of writing, the total number of non-zero addresses stood at 46,715,868 compared to the 40,276,163 recorded in February 2022.

CEXs Claim BTC Market Share

Centralized exchanges (CEXs) dominate the BTC market share, according to data from CoinGlass. Out of the approximately 19 million bitcoins in circulation, 1.89 million, valued at $50.7 billion, are on prominent CEXs such as Binance and Coinbase.

CoinGlass further suggests that the United States, China, Russia, India, and Ukraine have the highest proportion of the circulating supply of Bitcoin among countries. This highlights their significant presence in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Glassnode estimates that three million BTC, equivalent to $80.4 billion and constituting 17% of the total circulating supply, are lost forever. This estimate is derived from various data sources, including BTC sent to “burn addresses,” wallets with lost keys, and sizable accounts that have remained inactive for over a decade.

The post Bitcoin Wholecoiners Reached ATH Above 1 Million Amid Bear Market appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text