Binance Liquid Swap Launches EDU Liquidity Pools with EDU & BNB Combo Rewards

Binance introduces new EDU/USDT and EDU/BTC liquidity pools on Liquid Swap, offering EDU and BNB Combo Rewards during a month-long Activity Period.

Binance Liquid Swap has announced the launch of two new liquidity pools, EDU/USDT and EDU/BTC, extending its offerings for users. To celebrate the launch, users can earn EDU and BNB Combo Rewards when adding liquidity to these pools on Liquidity Farming during the Activity Period.

Key details of the update:

- Activity Period: 2023-05-15 07:00 (UTC) to 2023-06-15 23:59 (UTC)

- Eligible Liquidity Pools & APRs: Please refer to the latest update on Binance's website.

Please note:

- Liquidity Farming is a non-principal guaranteed product, with potential impermanent loss. Users can calculate potential impermanent loss through Binance's calculator.

- Users can continue adding liquidity to the EDU/USDT and EDU/BTC liquidity pools after the Activity Period, but EDU and BNB Combo Rewards will no longer be available.

- The total amount of Combo Rewards received by users is dependent on the APRs of the liquidity pools.

- APRs are dynamic and may fluctuate; refer to Binance's website for the latest APR.