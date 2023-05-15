Binance Expands Margin Trading Options by Adding UMA and New Trading Pairs

Binance has introduced UMA on Cross Margin and PEPE/TUSD, SUI/TUSD pairs on Isolated Margin.

Binance exchange will add UMA as a borrowable asset on Cross Margin trading, along with two new trading pairs on Isolated Margin – PEPE/TUSD and SUI/TUSD. The expansion enables users to have increased trading options on the platform.

Key details of the update are as follows:

New Cross Margin Pair:

- UMA/USDT

New Isolated Margin Pairs:

- PEPE/TUSD