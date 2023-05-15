copy link
create picture
more
Binance Expands Margin Trading Options by Adding UMA and New Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-05-15 12:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has introduced UMA on Cross Margin and PEPE/TUSD, SUI/TUSD pairs on Isolated Margin.
Binance exchange will add UMA as a borrowable asset on Cross Margin trading, along with two new trading pairs on Isolated Margin – PEPE/TUSD and SUI/TUSD. The expansion enables users to have increased trading options on the platform.
Key details of the update are as follows:
New Cross Margin Pair:
- UMA/USDT
New Isolated Margin Pairs:
- PEPE/TUSD
- SUI/TUSD
View full text