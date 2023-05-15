Binance Market Update (2023-05-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,726 and $27,550 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,393, up by 2.12%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include EDU , CFX , and ACH , up by 15%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: