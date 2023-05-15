Exchange
The Top 10 LADYS Holders Hold 180 Trillion Tokens

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-15 13:06
Key Points:
  • The top ten LADYS holders own 180 trillion tokens or 20.3% of the entire supply.
  • The top three holders were put on the blacklist.
  • LADYS is one of the very popular memecoins at the moment.
According to Lookonchain analysis, the top 10 LADYS holders (excluding exchanges and contract addresses) hold 180 trillion LADYS, accounting for 20.3% of the total supply. Among them, the top 3 holders were added to the blacklist; DWF Labs holds 30.7 trillion LADYS, accounting for 3.5% of the total supply.
Regarding these 10 addresses, Lookonchain analyzed that the address “0xAf23” was blacklisted by the LADYS contract deployer after being blacklisted by the PEPE contract deployer; but before being blacklisted by the LADYS deployer, he sold most of the tokens for a profit of 52 ETH (about $97,000).
The address starting with 0x44F9 cross-chained 9.78 ETH and only bought LADYS; 0x3c7A withdrew 10.89 ETH from Binance and only bought LADYS. These two addresses seem to be insider traders, which may be the reason why they were blacklisted.
The 2 addresses of DWF Labs hold a total of 30.7 trillion tokens (approximately $4.5 million). The “0xd4b6” address of DWF Labs transferred 2.2 trillion tokens to the exchange at the highest price. Andrei Grachev claimed that this was to do city.
Address “0x3269” purchased 9.17 trillion tickets ($1.35 million) with 3.31 ETH (about $6,189) at a price of $0.0000000006751, with a profit of 218 times.
Address “0xc484” purchased 8.03 trillion tokens ($1.18 million) with 24 ETH (about $44,317) at a price of $0.000000005522, a profit of 26 times.
Address “0x53e6” purchased 8.02 trillion tokens ($1.18 million per month) with 2.42 ETH (approximately $4,526) at a price of $0.0000000005644, a profit of 261 times.
The address “0xfB2b” purchased 7.5 trillion tokens ($1.11 million) with 168 ETH (about $310,000) at a price of $0.00000004135, with a profit of $798,000 (3 times).
Address “0x770c” bought 11.14 trillion tokens with 16 ETH (approximately $30,000) at a price of $0.000000002731, and sold 3.83 trillion tokens at a price of $0.00000009943 for 209 ETH (approximately $381,000), currently holds 7.3 trillion tokens (about $1.13 million), with a profit of $1.48 million (49 times).
As Coincu reported, Elon Musk chose Milady, an NFT collection that has been in the crypto sector since April 2022 but has been controversial because of the founder’s controversies with a hype tweet. After this, the digital collectible’s floor price skyrocketed to previously unheard-of heights on the OpenSea marketplace. LADYS, the memecoin representing Milady, also saw a spike after that.
This is one of the memecoins that are rising with the wave brought by PEPE. This helps risk-loving investors to participate in the game with attractive profits.
