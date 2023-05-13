Pepecoin (PEPE) Trumps Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Social Buzz

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Pepecoin (PEPE) Trumps Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Social Buzz

CoinCu - Annie
2023-05-15 11:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Pepecoin surpasses Bitcoin and Shiba Inu in social engagement activity, thanks to Elon Musk’s meme post and a Gemini giveaway campaign.
  • PEPE leads social engagement activity, measured by likes, retweets, comments, bookmarks, and influential account participation.
  • Gemini crypto exchange gives away 1 billion PEPE to one lucky winner for retweeting the PEPE post.
According to the social analytics platform LunarCrush, there has been a recent surge in social engagement activity surrounding the frog-themed token Pepecoin.
This spike in engagement activity has been observed on various social media platforms, indicating that the community is heavily invested in the token. LunarCrush reports that PEPE has surpassed Bitcoin and even Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of social engagement activity. Bitcoin has claimed the second spot in terms of social engagement activity, while Shiba Inu has taken the seventh spot.
TRENDING $pepe is now leading social engagement activity, even higher than #bitcoin at the moment. This metric indicates extremely heavy community participation in social posts, measured by likes, retweets, comments, bookmarks, influential account participation, and more.… pic.twitter.com/5omzcenzKN
— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) May 13, 2023
The high social engagement activity, as indicated by LunarCrush, suggests that there is a strong sense of community participation in social media posts. This engagement is measured by a variety of factors, including likes, retweets, comments, bookmarks, and influential account participation, among others. The buzz surrounding “Pepe” peaked on May 13 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk indirectly mentioned Pepe in a tweet. Musk used the Pepe frog character to explain constitutional amendments in his meme post. The official Pepe Coin account promptly responded with the phrase, “Seize the memes of production,” a nod to the popular saying, “seize the means of production.” The tweet caused the PEPE coin price to rise unexpectedly. However, at press time, PEPE has pared its intraday gains and is down 8.09% in the last 24 hours at $0.000001791. On a weekly time frame, PEPE remains down 35.10%.
The Gemini 1 billion PEPE giveaway campaign is also contributing to the increase in social engagement activity surrounding PEPE. Crypto exchange Gemini announced that it is giving away 1 billion Pepe to one lucky winner to celebrate the PEPE listing on its platform. To be eligible for the giveaway, one of the criteria was to retweet the PEPE post made by Gemini. This campaign has further fueled the excitement surrounding the token.
There has been controversy surrounding the PEPE token, with Coinbase stating that the original Pepe the Frog meme had been “co-opted as a hate symbol by alt-right groups.” However, the exchange’s top legal officer apologized to the Pepe community last week, acknowledging the token’s legitimate use and its positive impact on the community.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text