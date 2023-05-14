Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 48, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 48 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has remained the same at 48. Throughout last week, the index fluctuated between 48 and 64, indicating a decrease in the level of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).











