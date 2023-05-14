Binance Market Update (2023-05-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,561 and $27,045 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,824, up by 0.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , PEPE , and ARPA , up by 14%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Market movers: