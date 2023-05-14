PEPE One of the Trending Tokens After a 15+% 24 Hour Gain

Lookonchain recently shared a tweet about the buying habits of a particular PEPE whale.

According to the post, the whale had bought 2.24 trillion PEPE, and ended up increasing his money by 48x.

At press time, PEPE was at the top of CoinMarketCap’s trending list after a price increase of more than 15%.

The on-chain analysis platform, Lookonchain, shared a tweet yesterday regarding the recent buying habits of a particular Pepe (PEPE) whale over the past few days. According to the post, the whale previously made 1,219 ETH, which was estimated to be worth more than $2 million, on PEPE.

Shortly thereafter, this same whale decided to make another move, and purchased 1.33 trillion PEPE at a buying price of 0.000001586. In addition to this, the whale also bought 2.24 trillion PEPE using 26 ETH, worth $48k, at a trading price of 0.00000002166. The whale then sold its PEPE for 1,245 ETH worth about $2.24 million – achieving a 48x profit in the process.

PEPE price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

According to CoinMarketCap, PEPE earned itself the top spot on the platform’s trending list after the meme coin experienced a price increase of more than 15% over the past 24 hours. As a result, PEPE was trading hands at $0.0000019 at press time. Meanwhile, PEPE was also trading close to its daily high of $0.000002055.

Furthermore, PEPE’s price increase throughout the past day allowed it to strengthen against the two market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), by about 17.14% and 17.18% respectively. Despite this, PEPE’s weekly performance was still in the red at -25.65%.

PEPE’s 24-hour trading volume experienced a 14.52% increase as well, and stood at $1,005,242,161. The crypto’s recent price movement took its market cap to $754,591,424. This ranked it as the 57th biggest project in terms of market capitalization.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.

