Ethereum's Beacon Chain Is Updated After Finality Issues

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum's Beacon Chain Is Updated After Finality Issues

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-05-14 11:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum core developers rolled out patches for Prysm Labs and Teku clients as a response to two Beacon Chain finality issues within a 24-hour period. The Beacon Chain serves as the consensus layer for the Ethereum network.
On May 11, Ethereum developers reported that the Beacon Chain was experiencing problems confirming transactions. Although new blocks were able to be proposed, an unknown issue prevented their finalization. The outage lasted around 25 minutes. A similar issue took place on May 12, preventing block finalization for over an hour.
Finality was unable to be reached for 3 and 8 epochs, said the Ethereum Foundation in a statement shared by an Ethereum consultant on Twitter. The issue "appears to have been caused by high load on some of the Consensus Layers clients, which in turn was caused by an exceptional scenario."
The beacon chain stopped finalizing about thirty minutes ago. I don't know why yet, but in general the chain is designed to be resilient against this, transactions will continue as usual and finalization will kick in when the problem is resolved. pic.twitter.com/utAS0uAWpG
— superphiz.eth ️ (@superphiz) May 11, 2023
Although the network was unable to finalize, live and end users were able to transact on the network thanks to client diversity "as not all client implementations were affected by this exceptional scenario."
Client diversity relates to the number of software clients available to network validators. Greater diversity among clients means a more robust and secure network.
Both Teky and Prysm have released upgrades that implement optimizations to prevent beacon nodes from consuming excessive resources.
A similar issue took place on March 15, resulting in a delay in the Goerli testnet version of Ethereum's "Shapella" upgrade, which was successfully deployed on April 12. Ethereum's pre-existing proof-of-work chain merged with the Beacon Chain on Sept. 15, 2022, enabling the network's transition to proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is faster and less energy-intensive.
Memecoins' recent trading hype has increased Ethereum's activity and staking rewards rates. According to on-chain data, Validators earned $46 million in the first week of May, or 24,997 Ether, a 40% increase over the previous week’s income of $33 million, when 18,339 ETH were distributed as rewards.
View full text