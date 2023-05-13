copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-13)
Binance
2023-05-13 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 1.98% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,811 and $26,984 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,806, up by 1.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PEPE, KEY, and DREP, up by 31%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Texas Introduces Bill to Ban CBDC Over Cyber Risk and Govt Surveillance
- BlockFi Ordered to Disburse $297 Million to Its Users
- Kraken’s Top Lawyer Says Signs of Progress in U.S. Congress Put SEC in Legal Bind
- NBCUniversal Veteran Will Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO
- EU Crypto Tax Plans Include NFTs, Foreign Companies, Draft Text Shows
- Terra Luna Founder Do Kwon's Bail Terms Officially Accepted By Montenegro Court
Market movers:
- ETH: $1804.45 (+2.35%)
- BNB: $310.4 (+1.74%)
- XRP: $0.4272 (-0.49%)
- ADA: $0.3665 (+1.16%)
- DOGE: $0.07195 (+1.96%)
- SOL: $21.12 (+4.45%)
- MATIC: $0.8624 (+2.16%)
- DOT: $5.376 (+2.62%)
- TRX: $0.06892 (+1.65%)
- LTC: $80.53 (+1.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text