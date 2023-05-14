Ethereum Client Prysm Releases V4.0.3 Hot Patch Version

Key Points:

Prysm, an Ethereum client, has released the v4.0.3 hot patch version. This patch version attempts to reduce node CPU pressure and memory use, as well as to prevent beacon nodes from utilizing excessive resources during chaotic moments. Users are recommended to update if node consumption is excessive.

Prysm is a Go-based version of the Ethereum consensus layer built by the Ethereum core development team Prysmatic Labs that enables anyone to host a node and participate in Ethereum’s decentralized economy. It stresses usability, security, and dependability as a consensus protocol implementation, making it the most popular Ethereum client with the greatest user base. The client is now used to verify transactions by more than 42% of verification nodes.

We are announcing v4.0.3-hotfix. This release contains the optimization to prevent the beacon node from high resource usage during turbulent times. It is highly recommended to upgrade if your node is under heavy usage. See release notes for more info: https://t.co/SMb4hzL1cW — Prysm Ethereum Client (@prylabs) May 13, 2023

v4.0.3 contains a number of important fixes, and it is recommended that all users upgrade. This release includes fixes for vulnerabilities in the external block generator code path and key manager.

Prysm allows users to participate in the decentralized economy of Ethereum by operating a node and, if they have 32 ETH to the stake, a validator. If they’re new to Ethereum, they may like its Nodes and networks explanation.

SlowMist and Prysmatic Labs previously worked together to undertake a security assessment for Prysm, a popular Ethereum client.

The major goal of the security audit is to safeguard both the project and its users by making suggestions to the team on how to improve and cure any security weaknesses discovered.

SlowMist discovered two low-risk vulnerabilities and one advisory vulnerability during the audit and made suggestions for fixes. After a conversation with the Prysmatic Labs team, the problems were effectively fixed and the audits were reviewed and approved once again.

