Bitcoin-Ether Correlation Plummets, Investors Panic

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin-Ether Correlation Plummets, Investors Panic

CoinCu - Annie
2023-05-14 16:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin-ether correlation dips below 80% for first time in 18 months, indicating a significant shift in the relationship between the two largest cryptocurrencies.
  • The rolling 30-day correlation between bitcoin and ether dipped to about 78% this week, according to data provider Kaiko.
  • A falling correlation between two assets reinforces the case for diversification by including both assets in an investment portfolio.
The correlation between the prices of bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, has recently fallen below 80% for the first time since November 2021, indicating a significant shift in their relationship.
According to Kaiko, a data provider, the rolling 30-day correlation between bitcoin and ether has dipped to about 78% this week. Correlation measures how closely the prices of two assets move together. When the correlation is low, it means their prices are moving in different directions more often. In other words, the falling correlation means that BTC and ETH prices are not moving together as closely as they used to.
This change in correlation can be explained by a number of factors. Coinbase has analyzed the correlation between BTC and ETH returns and concluded that it has been falling since mid-to-late March. The exchange attributed this to bitcoin’s outperformance of other cryptocurrencies against the backdrop of U.S. banking sector turmoil and heightened regulatory scrutiny on non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies.
However, the decline of the relationship between bitcoin and ether has become more pronounced in the days following the Shanghai (Shapella) fork, reminiscent of a similar trend observed in September 2022 during the Merge (when Ethereum changed its consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake). Coinbase noted this trend at the time and suggested that it could be the result of a number of factors, including market volatility and investor behavior.
Theoretically, a falling correlation between two assets reinforces the case for diversification by including both assets in an investment portfolio. Investors who hold both bitcoin and ether may benefit from the lower correlation as it could help to reduce the overall risk in their portfolio. Moreover, the lower correlation could indicate that the two cryptocurrencies are becoming more independent of each other, which could provide new opportunities for investors to profit from the differences in their performance.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text