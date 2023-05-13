Walken Unveils the Cuze, Its Next Evolution in the Gaming Ecosystem

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Walken Unveils the Cuze, Its Next Evolution in the Gaming Ecosystem

Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-05-13 10:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Walken is already celebrating its first year, and the development team has reflected on its achievements so far and what lies ahead. So far, the Walken team has developed the project to come to the forefront of sustainable play-to-earn.
Over this transformative time, the team has also gone to great lengths to explore the potential of casual gaming powered by web3, and how this combination may not only prove to be a fun and rewarding experience but also the future of web3 gaming, balancing the flaws of the classic hybrid-casual gaming and boosting asset and progress utility to new highs.
However, it is now time to look into the future. Introducing the Cuze, the next evolution in Walken’s gaming ecosystem. The Walken team will be focused on developing the Cuz over the next few months.

What Is The Cuze?

The Cuze is Walken’s project that seeks to revolutionize the gaming ecosystem. The project will expand the opportunities available to players in the gaming ecosystem by inviting more game creators from web2 to web3, empowering both creators and players to leverage the web3 earning potential.
The Cuze is a Walken-centric ecosystem of casual games powered by web3. The Cuze is set to unite different hybrid-casual games with their own soft currencies by shared NFT and progress utility across the ecosystem and the one governance and utility ecosystem token - $WLKN.
In addition to the ability to earn money from their gaming skills, players will also have numerous diverse experiences, beautifully designed, ultimately entertaining, and all in one place.

What Does Cuze Mean For Developers?

From a developer perspective, the Cuze is a gaming infrastructure, on which the Walken-centric ecosystem is built. The Cuze will provide best practices, guidance, and support on every level, from web3 interaction to in-game balance and tokenomics, to the talented teams out there looking to contribute to the sustainable web3 gaming.
As a Walken-centric project, players will get to engage in a diverse array of puzzle games across the ecosystem, unlike ever before, progressing, reusing and accumulating ecosystem assets along the way.
Assets within the ecosystem can be used to perform important actions within the whole ecosystem. However, their real-world value is discovered in Walken.
The Walken team emphasized that the liquidity of the assets will come from the treasury generated by the genuine activity of the players to a great extent (including ad views, part of the revenue from which will be redistributed among players as rewards).
With the Cuze, Walken said it is just getting started. The team added that a new game is coming up, with completely new gameplay offering a fresh challenge to the Walken community.
With easy onboarding, exciting mechanics, broad appeal, and solid economy, the future Cuze games have the real potential to help millions of web2 players start their way in web3 in a natural and fun way, significantly expanding the blockchain gaming audience and stimulating crypto adoption.
View full text