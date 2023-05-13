Walken Unveils the Cuze, Its Next Evolution in the Gaming Ecosystem

Walken is already celebrating its first year, and the development team has reflected on its achievements so far and what lies ahead. So far, the Walken team has developed the project to come to the forefront of sustainable play-to-earn.

Over this transformative time, the team has also gone to great lengths to explore the potential of casual gaming powered by web3, and how this combination may not only prove to be a fun and rewarding experience but also the future of web3 gaming, balancing the flaws of the classic hybrid-casual gaming and boosting asset and progress utility to new highs.

However, it is now time to look into the future. Introducing the Cuze, the next evolution in Walken’s gaming ecosystem. The Walken team will be focused on developing the Cuz over the next few months.

What Is The Cuze?

The Cuze is Walken’s project that seeks to revolutionize the gaming ecosystem. The project will expand the opportunities available to players in the gaming ecosystem by inviting more game creators from web2 to web3, empowering both creators and players to leverage the web3 earning potential.

The Cuze is a Walken-centric ecosystem of casual games powered by web3. The Cuze is set to unite different hybrid-casual games with their own soft currencies by shared NFT and progress utility across the ecosystem and the one governance and utility ecosystem token - $WLKN.

In addition to the ability to earn money from their gaming skills, players will also have numerous diverse experiences, beautifully designed, ultimately entertaining, and all in one place.

What Does Cuze Mean For Developers?

From a developer perspective, the Cuze is a gaming infrastructure, on which the Walken-centric ecosystem is built. The Cuze will provide best practices, guidance, and support on every level, from web3 interaction to in-game balance and tokenomics, to the talented teams out there looking to contribute to the sustainable web3 gaming.

As a Walken-centric project, players will get to engage in a diverse array of puzzle games across the ecosystem, unlike ever before, progressing, reusing and accumulating ecosystem assets along the way.

Assets within the ecosystem can be used to perform important actions within the whole ecosystem. However, their real-world value is discovered in Walken.

The Walken team emphasized that the liquidity of the assets will come from the treasury generated by the genuine activity of the players to a great extent (including ad views, part of the revenue from which will be redistributed among players as rewards).

With the Cuze, Walken said it is just getting started. The team added that a new game is coming up, with completely new gameplay offering a fresh challenge to the Walken community.