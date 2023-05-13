Ethereum Announces Urgent Patch for Transaction Validation Issue

Key Points:

The Ethereum developers have published an emergency patch for the recent transaction validation issue.

The network was reported to have had a second transaction validation problem within 24 hours.

Ethereum developers have yet to come up with a cause for public concern about the technical work of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency network.

A few hours ago, the Ethereum developers announced an emergency patch for Prysm clients affected by the recent transaction validation issue.

Early in the morning of May 13, the Ethereum network again recorded a technical problem, making the block unable to be validated by the validator and guaranteed to be stored on the blockchain.

It is known that the incident lasted for nearly an hour and a half, more serious than the one that happened 24 hours ago at dawn on May 12.

The failure of Ethereum to validate the transaction will cause the blockchain to enter an “inactivity leak” state, whereby the sender of the validation results on the blockchain will not receive a reward. In contrast, the validators who cannot connect to the network will not receive a reward still be fined.

According to some experts, the core of the problem may come from a problem in a client running the node the validators use, but the clients are still deploying the patch. As a result, there is a warning that transaction validation problems will likely continue on Ethereum for the third time.

Prysm patch for mainnet incidents is out. Recommend upgrading if your node is under heavy stress! https://t.co/rFUOwJYNka — terence.eth (@terencechain) May 13, 2023

The Ethereum developers have yet to determine why the system is having such an error, leaving the community extremely concerned about the technical work of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency network.

However, most developers guarantee the problem only affects the validator’s transaction validation. However, the blockchain itself does not stop working, users’ transactions are posted to the blockchain usually, and It just takes more time to process.

However, the crash certainly affected the operation of billion-dollar cryptocurrency protocols built on Ethereum. The DEX dYdX at dawn this morning had to announce the suspension of the deposit function until the problem was resolved.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.