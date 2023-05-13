Exchange
New Twitter CEO Follows Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Is She a Crypto Enthusiast?

CoinCu - Thana
2023-05-13 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Linda Yaccarino follows Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s official Twitter accounts, leading to speculation about her interest in cryptocurrencies.
  • Despite her appointment as the new Twitter CEO, Yaccarino’s level of involvement or interest in digital assets is still unknown.
Linda Yaccarino’s appointment as the new Twitter CEO brings excitement to the community. Speculation about her interest in cryptocurrencies arose when it was revealed that she follows Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s official Twitter accounts.
Linda Yaccarino has recently been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter by the famous entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk. This appointment has brought much excitement to the Twitter community, as many people look forward to seeing what changes Yaccarino will bring to the social media giant.
Speculation about Yaccarino’s interest in cryptocurrencies arose when it was revealed that she follows the official Twitter account of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme coin. However, it is still unknown what level of interest she maintains in the digital asset. Yaccarino’s Twitter account currently follows only 1161 accounts, some of which are the meme coin. As for other meme coins, she follows Dogecoin and the Doge team, including Sir Doge of the Coin and Doge Designer.
Despite this, Yaccarino’s appointment will focus on “business operations” for the platform, while Elon Musk will remain focused on “product design and new technology.” Musk expressed his excitement about bringing Yaccarino on board, stating that her hire was another effort to develop the social media platform “into X, the everything app.”
The official announcement arrived after Musk announced his intention to step down from the position of CEO. He stated that he intends to transition to more of an executive chair, overseeing product and software development for the platform’s growth. This move was seen as a way to allow the new CEO to have more autonomy and control over the day-to-day operations of Twitter.
Yaccarino’s appointment is crucial for Twitter, as the company faces increasing competition from other social media platforms. Many people hope she will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas, helping reinvigorate the platform and keep it relevant in the ever-changing social media landscape.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
CoincuNews
View full text