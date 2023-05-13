Texas Introduces Bill to Ban CBDC Over Cyber Risk and Govt Surveillance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Texas Introduces Bill to Ban CBDC Over Cyber Risk and Govt Surveillance

CoinCu - Thana
2023-05-13 07:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Texas state legislators are introducing a bill to ban CBDC due to cyber risk and unprecedented government surveillance.
  • Florida and Senator Cruz have already banned CBDC and expressed distrust in their implementation due to their potential danger to society.
Texas introduces bill to ban CBDC due to cyber risk and govt surveillance. Florida already banned it while Senator Cruz calls it “profoundly dangerous”.
Texas state legislators have introduced a bill to ban the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the state. This comes as several global leaders have expressed concern about the threat of cyber risk to financial stability, and CBDC vulnerabilities could be exploited to compromise a nation’s financial system.
The bill cites that retail CBDCs are issued to the general public, establishing a direct relationship between the Federal Reserve and consumers. This could lead to unprecedented government surveillance and control over private cash holdings and transactions.
Introducing a government-controlled digital currency has been a hot topic among government officials, with many against the idea. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already officially banned CBDCs within the state. At the same time, Senator Ted Cruz has also distrusted CBDCs, stating that implementing central bank-issued digital assets would be profoundly dangerous to society.
Those in favor of CBDCs argue that they could help reduce corruption, make transactions more transparent, and improve financial inclusion by providing access to banking services to those currently unbanked. However, the risks associated with CBDCs cannot be ignored, particularly regarding privacy and security risks.
The bill highlights that many CBDC proposals involve the centralized collection of transaction data, which poses major privacy and security risks, such as making it easier for intruders to access more users’ data. However, proposals that include strategies to minimize those risks often reduce transparency for regulators seeking to detect money laundering, terrorism financing, and other illicit activities.
WHEREAS, A number of global leaders have expressed concern about the threat of cyber risk to financial stability, and CBDC vulnerabilities could be exploited to compromise a nation’s financial system; many CBDC proposals involve the centralized collection of transaction data, which poses major privacy and security risks, such as making it easier for intruders to access the data of more users; however, proposals that include strategies to minimize those risks often reduce transparency for regulators seeking to detect money laundering, terrorism financing, and other illicit activities; and
WHEREAS, The implementation of a CBDC would make countless U.S. citizens more vulnerable to intrusive federal oversight and security threats; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED.
Texas Bill
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
CoincuNews
View full text